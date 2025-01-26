Gulls Go to OT to Top Calgary

January 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls knocked off the AHL's top team, the Calgary Wranglers, with a 5-4 overtime victory tonight from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB.

Jan Mysak netted his 10th goal of the year. His 10-12=22 points rank third among all Gulls skaters.

Rodwin Dionicio netted his fourth goal of the season.

Nico Myatovic buried his fifth goal of the campaign.

Tristan Luneau registered his fourth consecutive multi-point game scoring the OT game-winning goal and San Diego's fourth lamp lighter of the night. Luneau has 5-6=11 points over his four-game point streak.

Carson Meyer recorded his ninth assist of the season for his second consecutive game with a point.

Tyson Hinds tallied his seventh assist of the season.

Roland McKeown collected his 12th assist of the season to push him across the 20-point (8-12) mark on the campaign.

Nikita Nesterenko added his eighth assist of the year.

Judd Caulfield tallied his 11th assist of the season.

Sam Colangelo registered his seventh multi-point game of the season assisting on the Gulls' final two goals.

Sasha Pastujov extended his AHL career-high point streak to nine games with assists on San Diego's final two goals. His nine-game point streak is tied for 9th longest in Gulls AHL history. Pastujov has now recorded points in 14 of his last 15 games (8-15#) and leads all Gulls skaters in points with 11-16'.

The Gulls return to San Diego this week to welcome the Toronto Marlies to town for the first time team history. The Gulls and Marlies are set to battle for a pair of games on Wednesday Jan. 29 and Friday Jan. 31.

      SAN DIEGO GULLS               Head coach Matt McIlvane         

On how he saw his team respond today

"We were ready for a response. We felt like each time we played Calgary in the past week we've had the opportunity to close out games. We've come up short, and so there's a desperation within our group to go out and earn the result. I thought today it was a back and forth hockey game, it felt competitive, felt like with the fast turn-on it was a little sloppy at times. Both teams capitalized on power plays, in the end we got the one extra five on five, which was the difference.

On how the team is responding to all the recent roster changes You have players who got sent down from Anaheim, and new players coming in with our recent acquisition. Guys get shifted around the lineup, you have new line mates, and guys learning new systems. That's the nature of this league, it's constantly changing. It's no excuse, you have to find ways to go through that, they're dealing with the same thing in Calgary as well. It's an unfortunate night tonight. You feel like you give yourself an opportunity to win by the way we started the game, it's tough to come away with nothing.

On the short turnaround time and playing Calgary again tomorrow afternoon It's just that, you're a goldfish, forget about it, and it's a quick turnaround. We know we can play with this team, we've showed it over and over again. If we could just do it for three periods, it would be very exciting to see. We've shown spurts of it throughout the last two games and we have to find a way to play a complete hockey game.

