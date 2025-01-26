Dallas Stars Loan Matej Blümel to Texas Stars

January 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Matej Blümel

(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander) Texas Stars forward Matej Blümel(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club loaned forward Matej Blümel to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Blümel, 24, has one goal in seven games for Dallas this season. The winger also leads Texas and is in sixth in the AHL with 18 goals, while ranking fourth on the team with 32 points (18-14=32) in 32 games. An AHL All-Star in 2024, Blümel finished the 2023-24 season with 62 points (31-31=62) in 72 games.

The Tabor, Czechia native was originally drafted by Edmonton in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Texas takes on the Iowa Wild at 3:00 p.m. today at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

