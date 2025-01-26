Condors Shine in Palm Desert, 3-2
January 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (17-15-6, 40pts) moved into a playoff spot with a 3-2 win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds (21-15-6, 48pts) on Sunday. Jacob Perreault (2nd), Alex Swetlikoff (2nd), and Cam Dineen (4th) scored for Bakersfield. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 30 for his 13th win of the year.
James Hamblin assisted on Dineen's second period goal and has 10 points (4g-6a) in his last eight games. Matt Savoie, who is second in rookie scoring, picked up his fifth point in five games against Coachella Valley and sits four points off the rookie scoring lead. Daniel D'Amato had two assists.
Bakersfield is now 3-0 in Palm Desert this season and 6-3-1 all-time at Acrisure Arena.
UP NEXT
The Condors return home for two games: Wednesday for $2 Hot Dogs, $5 Wings, and $5 Craft Beers (click here for tickets) and Saturday's Youth Jersey Jersey Giveaway.
