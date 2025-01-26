Gulls Downed by Wranglers, 7-5

January 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fall in a back-and-forth battle tonight with the Calgary Wranglers, 7-5, in the opening game of their back-to-back series.

Carson Meyer netted his eighth goal of the season.

Tristan Luneau registered his third consecutive multi-point game and a career-best four-point night with a goal and three assists. Luneau has 3-6=9 points over his current three-game point streak.

Sam Colangelo registered his team-leading sixth multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist tonight. Colangelo leads all Gulls skaters in goals with 14.

Sasha Pastujov extended his AHL career-high point streak to eight games with a goal and two assists tonight. His eight-game point streak is tied for 8th longest in Gulls AHL history (done twice before). Pastujov has now recorded points in 13 of his last 14 games (8-13=21) and leads all Gulls skaters in points with 11-14=25.

Jan Mysak tallied a two-assist night to bring his season total to 9-12=21 points.

Ryan Carpenter tallied his 200th career AHL point with a second period assist and added his eighth goal of the campaign. Carpenter skated in his 300th career AHL contest tonight.

Calle Clang stopped 20-of-26 shots and collected his first career assist.

The Gulls battle the Wranglers tomorrow afternoon at 12 p.m. PT to close out the weekend before returning home to face the Toronto Marlies next Wednesday and Friday night.

POSTGAME QUOTES      

SAN DIEGO GULLS      

Assistant coach Kris Sparre      

On the message to the team going into the third period

We had a great start to the game, gave ourselves a nice lead, but you see how quick those leads can just evaporate in this league. We ran into some penalty trouble, and the reality of the game is that we couldn't get a kill. In this league, if you're going to get scored on three times on the penalty kill in three attempts, you're probably not going to find yourself on the right end of the stick. To me, that's really the difference in the game tonight.

On how the team is responding to all the recent roster changes

You have players who got sent down from Anaheim, and new players coming in with our recent acquisition. Guys get shifted around the lineup, you have new line mates, and guys learning new systems. That's the nature of this league, it's constantly changing. It's no excuse, you have to find ways to go through that, they're dealing with the same thing in Calgary as well. It's an unfortunate night tonight. You feel like you give yourself an opportunity to win by the way we started the game, it's tough to come away with nothing.

On the short turnaround time and playing Calgary again tomorrow afternoon

It's just that, you're a goldfish, forget about it, and it's a quick turnaround. We know we can play with this team, we've showed it over and over again. If we could just do it for three periods, it would be very exciting to see. We've shown spurts of it throughout the last two games and we have to find a way to play a complete hockey game.

