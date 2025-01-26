Third Period Flurry Helps Stars Sweep Wild for Tenth Straight Road Win

DES MOINES, Iowa- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, scored three goals in the first four minutes of the third period to defeat the Iowa Wild 4-3 on Sunday at Wells Fargo Arena. The win was the Stars' tenth straight on the road, extending a franchise record.

Iowa opened the scoring when Adam Raska tipped in a shot from Bradley Marek at the blue line just over two minutes into the first period. The Stars were unable to strike back in the opening frame but killed off two penalties and Remi Poirier stopped 20 of 21 shots to keep it a one-goal game.

Halfway through regulation, Texas finally broke through on the power play. Justin Hryckowian redirected the puck in the slot off a shot from Kyle Capobianco at the point to put the Stars on the board. Matej Blumel picked up the secondary assist in his return to the lineup from Dallas, extending his AHL point streak to ten games.

Twenty seconds into the third period Cameron Hughes gave Texas their first lead of the game, tapping in a pass from Kole Lind on the edge of the crease. Three minutes later Blumel ripped a shot from the left face-off circle and clanked the puck off the right post and into the net to add some insurance for the Stars. Antonio Stranges widened the gap forty seconds later, deflecting the puck in on a hard shot from Gavin White at the top of the offensive zone to make it 4-1.

Raska scored his second of the night, sending a wrist shot under the crossbar to bring the Wild to within two with 12 minutes remaining. The Wild pulled Samuel Hlavaj late in regulation and Brendan Gaunce cut the Wild deficit to one with 29 seconds left. Despite two goals in the final frame, Iowa was unable to complete the comeback and the Stars prevailed 4-3 for their tenth consecutive road win.

Poirier earned his third straight win after making a season-high 43 saves on 46 shots. Hlavaj gave up four goals on 34 shots for the loss.

Texas will travel to the Badger State to face-off against the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

