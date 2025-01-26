Silver Knights Triumph over Eagles, 2-1, for Fifth Straight Win
January 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Colorado Eagles in overtime, 2-1, at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday evening. Raphael Lavoie scored the overtime winner to give the Silver Knights their fifth straight victory.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The first period remained scoreless throughout.
The Colorado Eagles took the lead with a Jayson Megna goal at 13:41 in the second period.
With only 3 minutes remaining in the second, Mitch McLain fired the puck in, netting the Silver Knights their first score of the game. Braeden Bowman and Calen Addison assisted on the goal.
Although Lavoie found the back of the net late in the third, the goal was overturned due to goaltender interference to send the game to overtime.
Lavoie, assisted by Gage Quinney, buried it to secure a 2-1 victory.
Goaltender Akira Schmid stopped 29 of 30 shots on goal.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Wednesday, Jan. 29 | 6:30 p.m. | at Bakersfield Condors
Friday, Jan. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks
Saturday, Feb. 1 | 6:00 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks
Friday, Feb 7 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Calgary Wranglers | Tickets
Saturday, Feb 8 | 6:00 p.m. | vs Calgary Wranglers | Tickets
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will head to Bakersfield on Wednesday, January 29 to take on the Bakersfield Condors. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. PT.
