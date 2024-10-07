Iowa Wild Reveals Iowa Grown Alternate Jersey

October 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild today revealed the Iowa Grown alternate jersey, which will be worn during the team's home opener on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Manitoba Moose and select games during the 2024-25 season.

Designed by Iowans, for Iowans, the Iowa Grown alternate jersey features the State Crest logo on the chest, which was initially introduced on a specialty jersey during the 2022-23 season. The State Crest blends the Minnesota Wild logo, a state outline of Iowa, and elements of the Des Moines skyline.

"The Iowa Wild are invested in building a robust hockey community throughout the state," said Allie Brown Korinek, Iowa Wild VP of Business Operations. "This jersey showcases what we are most proud of; our affiliation with the Minnesota Wild, our connection to Des Moines, and our role as Iowa's team."

The white uniform also includes an Iowa Wild logo and a hockey-playing goldfinch on the shoulders. The goldfinch, which is the state bird of Iowa, previously appeared on two Iowa Wild special edition jerseys.

Replica Iowa Grown alternate jerseys are now on sale at wildwear.com. The Iowa Grown Collection, featuring apparel, accessories, and memorabilia, will launch on wildwear.com at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7. Fans may also purchase items from the Iowa Grown Collection in-person during home games at Wells Fargo Arena, beginning with the home opener on Saturday, Oct. 12.

"Previous limited-edition merchandise featuring the State Crest and goldfinch sold out quickly and left fans wanting more," said Kelcee Kent, Iowa Wild Director of Merchandise Operations. "We are excited to launch the Iowa Grown Collection, which features a broad array of eye-catching pieces that allow fans to represent their home state, city, and hockey team with pride."

The Iowa Wild open the 2024-25 regular season against the Manitoba Moose at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

