San Jose Barracuda Release Six from Camp

October 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the following players have been released from their professional tryouts (PTO) and assigned to the training camp of the Wichita Thunder (@Wichita_Thunder), ECHL affiliate of the Barracuda and Sharks:

T.J. Walsh

Dillon Boucher

Kobe Walker

Shane Kuzmeski

T.J. Llyod

In addition, Michal Stinil, who is not currently signed by the Thunder, has been released from his PTO.

The Barracuda training roster now stands at 18 forwards, 11 defensemen and four goalies.

