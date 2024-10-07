Detroit Sends Five to Grand Rapids
October 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday assigned forwards Sheldon Dries and Joe Snively, and defensemen Justin Holl, William Lagesson and Brogan Rafferty to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
The Griffins begin the 2024-25 season when they host the Milwaukee Admirals this Friday at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
