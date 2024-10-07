Four Players Loaned to Reading

October 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned four players to the Reading Royals of the ECHL:

Nick Capone - F

Gianfranco Cassaro - D

Matt Miller - F

Sam Sedley - D

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms Training Camp roster currently stands at 30 players. The deadline for all American Hockey League teams to submit season-opening rosters is Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

UPDATED PHANTOMS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Capone, 23, is a rookie forward from the University of Connecticut.

Cassaro, 25, enters his first professional season from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Miller, 25, joined the Phantoms at the end of last season from the University of Nebraska-Omaha playing in six games and scoring a goal in his professional debut.

Sedley, 21, is a righty-shooting blueliner who played with the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL last season.

The Phantoms open the 2024-25 campaign on Saturday, October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack, AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers. Fans can enhance the energy of the Opening Night atmosphere at PPL Center with free rally towels presented by Service Electric.

