Capitals Loan Miroshnichenko to Bears

October 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Ivan Miroshnichenko has been loaned to Hershey.

Miroshnichenko, 20, split time with Hershey and Washington in his rookie season in North America in 2023-24. With Washington, he tallied six points (2g, 4a) in 21 games, while with the Bears, he posted 25 points (9g, 16a) in 47 contests.

He enjoyed a breakout 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, scoring 12 points (7g, 5a) in 20 games. He was tied for second on the team in goals and helped Hershey claim its 13th Calder Cup title, a league record.

Miroshnichenko was drafted by Washington in the first round (20th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Hershey opens the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Purchase tickets for the game.

