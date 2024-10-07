Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Ara Nazarian to Orlando Solar Bears

October 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have loaned forward Ara Nazarian to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have released forwards Connor McMenamin and Lou-Félix Denis from their PTOs.

Nazarian, 28, played in one preseason game with the Crunch this season. He appeared in 48 games with the Belfast Giants of the EIHL last season posting 18 goals and 15 assists. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward has skated in 14 career AHL games, all with the Rochester Americans during the 2021-22 season, recording two goals and one assist. The Boxford, Mass. native has also played in 235 career ECHL games since 2019 with the Jacksonville Icemen and Adirondack Thunder tallying 164 points (71g, 93a).

Prior to his professional career, Nazarian spent four seasons at the University of New Hampshire from 2015 to 2019. He played in 138 games recording 74 points (33g, 41a).

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.