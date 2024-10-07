Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Ara Nazarian to Orlando Solar Bears
October 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have loaned forward Ara Nazarian to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have released forwards Connor McMenamin and Lou-Félix Denis from their PTOs.
Nazarian, 28, played in one preseason game with the Crunch this season. He appeared in 48 games with the Belfast Giants of the EIHL last season posting 18 goals and 15 assists. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward has skated in 14 career AHL games, all with the Rochester Americans during the 2021-22 season, recording two goals and one assist. The Boxford, Mass. native has also played in 235 career ECHL games since 2019 with the Jacksonville Icemen and Adirondack Thunder tallying 164 points (71g, 93a).
Prior to his professional career, Nazarian spent four seasons at the University of New Hampshire from 2015 to 2019. He played in 138 games recording 74 points (33g, 41a).
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2024
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Ara Nazarian to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Detroit Sends Five to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Venue Updates and New Gameday Experiences for 2024-25 - Manitoba Moose
- San Jose Barracuda Release Six from Camp - San Jose Barracuda
- Providence Bruins Announce Roster Transactions - Providence Bruins
- Anaheim Ducks Claim Goaltender James Reimer off Waivers from Buffalo - San Diego Gulls
- Goaltender Hunter Shepard Loaned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Mitch Vande Sompel Excited to Return to Charlotte and Replicate his Spark - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Open 69th Season Friday against Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild Reveals Iowa Grown Alternate Jersey - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Sens Announce Plans for 2024 Military Appreciation Night on November 8 - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Max Crozier to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- 'We're Going to Put on a Good Show out There' - Calgary Wranglers
- Four Players Loaned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Sign Ratcliffe to a AHL Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bears Open 2024-25 Season Saturday - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Loan Miroshnichenko to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Thunderbirds Launch Brand-New, User-Friendly Website - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Malcolm Subban Signs PTO with Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Ara Nazarian to Orlando Solar Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Max Crozier to Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Rochester Americans, 7-1, in Preseason Finale
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Eight Players to Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Rout Utica Comets, 6-1