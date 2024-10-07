Admirals Sign Ratcliffe to a AHL Deal

October 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Isaac Ratcliffe to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 Season.

Ratcliffe returns to Milwaukee for his first full season with the team after collecting 16 points on four goals and 12 assists in 21 regular season contests with the team in 2022-23. He also chipped in four points (3g-1a) in 10 Calder Cup Playoff games as the team made it to the Conference Finals for the first time since 2006.

The London, ON native spent last season with the Chicago Wolves where he potted seven goals and dished out three assists for 10 points in 66 contests. Over parts of six seasons Ratcliffe has scored 33 goals to go along with 49 assists for 82 points and 248 penalty minutes in 249 AHL games with the Admirals, Wolves, and Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

He has played in 10 NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers, posting four points (1g-3a) and 10 penalty minutes.

Ratcliffe and the Admirals will kick off the regular season on the road in Grand Rapids this Friday, October 11th against the Griffins. The team's home opener is set for Saturday, October 19th at 6 pm against the Rockford IceHogs at Panther Arena.

