Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Max Crozier to Syracuse Crunch

October 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned defenseman Max Crozier to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have signed forward Logan Brown to an AHL Contract.

Crozier, 24, skated in 13 regular season games with the Lightning last season and recorded two assists. Additionally, the 6-foot-3, 198-pound blueliner saw action in three playoff games for the Bolts and averaged 14:15 time on ice. Crozier was selected in the fourth round, 120th overall, by the Lightning in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Brown, 26, skated in one preseason game with the Lightning this season tallying one goal. He was signed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning last season, but did not appear in a game due to injury. The 6-foot-7, 222-pound forward last played in the 2022-23 season splitting time with the St. Louis Blues and Springfield Thunderbirds.

In his career, Brown has skated in 99 NHL games with St. Louis and the Ottawa Senators recording seven goals and 19 assists. He has also appeared in 115 career AHL games with Springfield and the Belleville Senators earning 98 total points (29g, 69a).

Brown was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the first round, 11th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.