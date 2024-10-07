'We're Going to Put on a Good Show out There'

Training camp is a long grind.

For Jérémie Poirier, it started at prospects camp and the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, followed by Flames main camp.

The blueliner is now anxious for the puck to drop for real when the Wranglers open their season with a pair of weekend home tilts against Abbotsford, starting Friday at 7 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome, before wrapping up with a Sunday Funday at 1 p.m. GET TICKETS.

Of course, he's not alone in that sentiment.

"I think everyone is excited for the season to get going," said Poirier.

And when it does, you can expect the always fashionable defenceman to be looking his best when he arrives at the 'Dome.

"I guess we'll have to see how it goes the first couple of games of the season," he teased. "But we'll try to get some good fits around and show up to the game in style for sure."

On the ice, the team will look to take another run at a Calder Cup and Poirier, personally, will be looking to take another step towards his goal of becoming a fulltime NHLer.

"Just getting better every day," he said of his personal mantra, "working on my personal game and getting better."

Improvement is a constant theme for athletes at any level, but Poirier knows that individual growth can translate into team success.

"Also get a lot of wins. I think it's always fun and everybody gets better when we win," he added.

Poirier stressed the importance of hard work and starting strong as two keys to success for the Wranglers.

"As a team we just need to focus on going out every night, get those wins, and just play hard," he explained. "And like I said, just get as many wins as we can."

Having the home crowd behind them for this pair of tilts to open the campaign is a perfect way to get things rolling.

"We're going to put on a good show out there and we need this energy to get going, especially at the start of the season."

