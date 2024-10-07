Blue Jackets Assign Forward James Malatesta to Monsters

October 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward James Malatesta to the Monsters. In 11 appearances for Columbus last season, the first NHL action of his career, Malatesta tallied 2-2-4 with five penalty minutes and added 12-10-22 with 79 penalty minutes in 56 appearances for the Monsters. In 2024, Malatesta capped his rookie pro campaign with nine Calder Cup Playoff appearances for Cleveland, registering 1-1-2 with two penalty minutes and a +1 rating.

A 5'9", 193 lb. left-shooting native of Montreal, QC, Malatesta, 21, notched 98-89-187 with 154 penalty minutes and a +41 rating in 214 career QMJHL appearances, all for the Quebec Remparts spanning four seasons from 2019-23. In 2022-23, Malatesta helped Quebec claim the QMJHL and Memorial Cup Championships while earning the Guy LaFleur Trophy as QMJHL Playoff MVP and the Stafford Smyth Trophy as Memorial Cup MVP, and earning Memorial Cup All-Star Team honors.

2024-25 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (19) - accurate as of 10/7/24

Forwards (10)

Cameron Butler, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Jake Gaudet, Curtis Hall, James Malatesta, Stefan Matteau, Hunter McKown, Justin Pearson, Owen Sillinger

Defensemen (6)

Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, Corson Ceulemans, Cole Clayton, Samuel Knazko, Denton Mateychuk, Stanislav Svozil

Goaltenders (3)

Pavel Cajan, Jet Greaves, Zachary Sawchenko

