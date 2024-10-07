Blue Jackets Assign Forward James Malatesta to Monsters
October 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward James Malatesta to the Monsters. In 11 appearances for Columbus last season, the first NHL action of his career, Malatesta tallied 2-2-4 with five penalty minutes and added 12-10-22 with 79 penalty minutes in 56 appearances for the Monsters. In 2024, Malatesta capped his rookie pro campaign with nine Calder Cup Playoff appearances for Cleveland, registering 1-1-2 with two penalty minutes and a +1 rating.
A 5'9", 193 lb. left-shooting native of Montreal, QC, Malatesta, 21, notched 98-89-187 with 154 penalty minutes and a +41 rating in 214 career QMJHL appearances, all for the Quebec Remparts spanning four seasons from 2019-23. In 2022-23, Malatesta helped Quebec claim the QMJHL and Memorial Cup Championships while earning the Guy LaFleur Trophy as QMJHL Playoff MVP and the Stafford Smyth Trophy as Memorial Cup MVP, and earning Memorial Cup All-Star Team honors.
2024-25 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (19) - accurate as of 10/7/24
Forwards (10)
Cameron Butler, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Jake Gaudet, Curtis Hall, James Malatesta, Stefan Matteau, Hunter McKown, Justin Pearson, Owen Sillinger
Defensemen (6)
Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, Corson Ceulemans, Cole Clayton, Samuel Knazko, Denton Mateychuk, Stanislav Svozil
Goaltenders (3)
Pavel Cajan, Jet Greaves, Zachary Sawchenko
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2024
- Roadrunners Inaugural Face-Off Gala Set for October 16 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward James Malatesta to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Belleville Sens Announce Roster Moves Following Preseason Schedule - Belleville Senators
- Predators Assign Del Gaizo to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- St. Louis Blues Assign Bolduc, Schueneman, Tucker to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Ara Nazarian to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Detroit Sends Five to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Venue Updates and New Gameday Experiences for 2024-25 - Manitoba Moose
- San Jose Barracuda Release Six from Camp - San Jose Barracuda
- Providence Bruins Announce Roster Transactions - Providence Bruins
- Anaheim Ducks Claim Goaltender James Reimer off Waivers from Buffalo - San Diego Gulls
- Goaltender Hunter Shepard Loaned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Mitch Vande Sompel Excited to Return to Charlotte and Replicate his Spark - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Open 69th Season Friday against Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild Reveals Iowa Grown Alternate Jersey - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Sens Announce Plans for 2024 Military Appreciation Night on November 8 - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Max Crozier to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- 'We're Going to Put on a Good Show out There' - Calgary Wranglers
- Four Players Loaned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Sign Ratcliffe to a AHL Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bears Open 2024-25 Season Saturday - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Loan Miroshnichenko to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Thunderbirds Launch Brand-New, User-Friendly Website - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Malcolm Subban Signs PTO with Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward James Malatesta to Monsters
- Blue Jackets Loan Defenseman Denton Mateychuk to Monsters
- Monsters Announce Additions to Training Camp Roster
- Columbus recalls forwards Del Bel Belluz, Malatesta, McKown, defensemen Clayton and Svozil
- Monsters Announce Addition to Training Camp Roster