Belleville Sens Announce Roster Moves Following Preseason Schedule

October 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are today announcing the following roster moves at the conclusion of the team's 2024 preseason schedule:

G - Michael Simpson - Loaned to Orlando (ECHL)

D - Djibril Toure - Loaned to Orlando (ECHL)

D - Robbie Stucker - Released from PTO

F - Alex Frye - Released from PTO

F - Spencer Kersten - Released from PTO

F - Ryan Humphrey - Released from PTO

G - Cole Ceci - Released from PTO

F - Jesse Jacques - Released from PTO

Additionally, the Ottawa Senators have assigned the following players to Belleville, since October 4:

F - Jan Jenik

F - Zack Ostapchuk

G - Mads Sogaard

D - Filip Roos

F - Tyler Boucher

F - Hayden Hodgson

F - Stephen Halliday

F - Angus Crookshank

The Senators open the 2024-25 American Hockey League season this Friday, October 11, when they visit the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres), before stopping in Syracuse to face the Crunch on Saturday, October 12.

The B-Sens return to Belleville for the 2024 Home Opener Weekend presented by CAA on Saturday, October 19 vs the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils), and the afternoon of Sunday, October 20 vs Syracuse.

Single-game tickets for all matchups through the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

