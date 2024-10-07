Amerks Open 69th Season Friday against Belleville

October 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today details for the team's 2024-25 Home Opener, featuring a pregame Roc the Block Party, Happy Hour, giveaways and more ahead of the Amerks' season-opening matchup against the Belleville Senators on Friday, Oct. 11 at The Blue Cross Arena.

The Opening Night festivities begin with a pregame Roc the Block Party on Broad St. beginning at 4:00 p.m. Family-friendly activities include a bounce house, face painting and a DJ providing entertainment. Fans can also choose from an assortment of food options while ushering in another exciting season of Amerks hockey in Rochester.

To accommodate the event, Broad St. will be closed and inaccessible from Exchange Blvd. and South Ave. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow enough time to navigate through the congested streets surrounding Blue Cross Arena while parking is also expected to fill up fast.

There will also be an extended Pregame Happy Hour, presented by Genesee Brewery, before the game where fans 21 and older can enjoy beer an drink specials outside at the Block Party as well as $=Genesee drafts inside at the Genesee Brew House at Blue Cross Arena (located at the top of the stairs in the main atrium) until puck drop.

The first 5,000 fans will receive an Amerks 2024-25 magnet schedule, courtesy of Nissan.

Tickets for the 2024-25 Home Opener start at just $10.

Rochester opens its 69th American Hockey League season at home on Friday, Oct. 11 against the Belleville Senators at The Blue Cross Arena. Amerks 2024-25 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $17 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.