Malcolm Subban Signs PTO with Griffins

October 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday signed goaltender Malcolm Subban to a professional tryout.

The former 24th overall pick in 2012 appeared in 35 AHL games last season between Springfield and Cleveland, showing a combined 11-17-4 record with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Throughout his AHL career, Subban has an 89-78-29 ledger to go along with a 2.65 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 206 outings. The 30-year-old has also spent nine campaigns in the NHL, producing a 36-34-9 mark with a 3.10 GAA and a .898 save percentage in 87 appearances.

The Griffins will begin practices in Grand Rapids today at 2:30 p.m. at Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park in preparation for Friday's season opener against the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.