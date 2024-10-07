Belleville Sens Announce Plans for 2024 Military Appreciation Night on November 8

October 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce today details for the club's annual Military Appreciation Night in partnership with 8 Wing CFB Trenton, on Friday, November 8, 2024, when the Senators host the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens).

During the evening, the B-Sens will welcome more than 500 Canadian Armed Forces members and veterans to CAA Arena and celebrate their commitment and dedication to serving our country. Representatives from 8 Wing CFB Trenton will be on hand for the ceremonial puck drop and fans can check out various military-themed demonstrations and displays from organizations like the National Air Force Museum of Canada, Trenton Military Family Resource Centre and more.

The Senators are again offering businesses and fans a chance to show their support by purchasing tickets through the club's Military Appreciation Ticket Donation Program for military members and veterans. If you're interested in donating, please email tickets@bellevillesens.com, or call 613-967-8067.

Tickets for the Military Appreciation Night in partnership with CFB Trenton and all games through the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.