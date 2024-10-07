Mitch Vande Sompel Excited to Return to Charlotte and Replicate his Spark

Mitch Vande Sompel was a new face jumping onto the Checkers late last season and providing a spark. This season, he's on board from day one and looking to replicate that magic.

"It's been good so far," said Vande Sompel about training camp. "I'm looking forward to the rest of it."

The blue liner was acquired by Charlotte at last season's AHL trade deadline and suited up in 16 games. Vande Sompel fit right into the blue line on his new club, and during his stint the Checkers went 11-4-1 and surrendered just 32 total goals.

"I was excited about him last year," said head coach Geordie Kinnear. "I thought he had a lot of positive impact in the regular season."

When Charlotte's season abruptly ended after a first-round exit, Vande Sompel entered free agency and his tenure with the Checkers was up in the air. At the end of the day, however, both sides liked what they saw enough to run it back.

"The coaching staff, the players, the systems, it was awesome," said Vande Sompel. "When I heard it was mutual, it was a no-brainer for me. I'm looking forward to coming back."

After seeing what he can bring to the table, the coaching staff is now ready to work with Vande Sompel to push things to a new level.

"It's not just what I'm looking for out of him, it's what he's looking for out of himself," said Kinnear. "I think he knows there's more there. We have honest conversations. Let's keep building this."

Vande Sompel has jumped full speed into his first Checkers camp, showcasing the high-end skating ability he has become known for and standing out through the early skates.

"He came in and had a positive impact within the group," said Kinnear. "He's a guy that didn't have NHL camp but came in here and picked up right where he left off."

The 27-year-old has also embraced a leadership role amongst a younger-skewing group at camp, using his nearly 300 AHL games of experience to offer some guidance.

"I was that kid once and I'm super grateful for the veterans I had who show you the ropes and teach you the ways," said Vande Sompel. "It's something that means a lot to kids like that. Being able to be that player is a privilege and you have to take full responsibility for that."

Vande Sompel didn't spend a ton of time in Charlotte last season, but that brief tenure was enough to endear him to the Queen City.

"I would say I've been around a little bit now and I've gotten to experience a bunch of different organizations," said Vande Sompel. "To be honest with you, this has been probably my favorite place to play so far."

