St. Louis Blues Assign Bolduc, Schueneman, Tucker to T-Birds
October 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Zack Bolduc as well as defensemen Corey Schueneman and Tyler Tucker to the team's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
The T-Birds open the 2024-25 season on Saturday, Oct. 12, against the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. for Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield. The festivities begin with the Community Bank N.A. pregame Block Party from 4:00 to 6:00 at the MGM Plaza.
Interested 2024-25 season ticket members can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn how to become a regular at the Thunderdome.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2024
- Belleville Sens Announce Roster Moves Following Preseason Schedule - Belleville Senators
- Predators Assign Del Gaizo to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- St. Louis Blues Assign Bolduc, Schueneman, Tucker to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Ara Nazarian to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Detroit Sends Five to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Venue Updates and New Gameday Experiences for 2024-25 - Manitoba Moose
- San Jose Barracuda Release Six from Camp - San Jose Barracuda
- Providence Bruins Announce Roster Transactions - Providence Bruins
- Anaheim Ducks Claim Goaltender James Reimer off Waivers from Buffalo - San Diego Gulls
- Goaltender Hunter Shepard Loaned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Mitch Vande Sompel Excited to Return to Charlotte and Replicate his Spark - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Open 69th Season Friday against Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild Reveals Iowa Grown Alternate Jersey - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Sens Announce Plans for 2024 Military Appreciation Night on November 8 - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Max Crozier to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- 'We're Going to Put on a Good Show out There' - Calgary Wranglers
- Four Players Loaned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Sign Ratcliffe to a AHL Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bears Open 2024-25 Season Saturday - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Loan Miroshnichenko to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Thunderbirds Launch Brand-New, User-Friendly Website - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Malcolm Subban Signs PTO with Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.