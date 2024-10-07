Thunderbirds Launch Brand-New, User-Friendly Website

October 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are excited to unveil the team's brand-new website, developed in partnership with Eden Creative. The redesigned platform offers a fresh, modern look that aligns closely with the Thunderbirds brand while delivering a more intuitive and engaging experience across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices. Additionally, the Thunderbirds and Eden remain in development for an official Thunderbirds mobile app, which will launch in the coming weeks.

"We wanted to give our fans a revamped experience on our website, and our partners at Eden have delivered a product that accomplishes that objective," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "The new site mirrors our brand's visual identity and provides fans with a more immersive experience, whether purchasing tickets or keeping up with the team."

The new website's streamlined layout lets fans easily stay connected to their favorite players and the latest team news. Expanded player bios, tagged player highlights, and exclusive postgame interviews provide a deeper level of engagement for fans eager to have enhanced coverage of their favorite team.

"Partnering with the Springfield Thunderbirds has been an outstanding experience," said Eden Creative Partner & Design Lead Zach Grantham. "Their trust in Eden made developing their new website and mobile app seamless. We're excited about the organization's future and impact on the AHL, and it's been an honor to work with such a first-class team."

In addition to the latest team news, fans will have seamless access to various community events and initiatives that the T-Birds bring to life each season. From Boomer's Kids Club to the CHD Game Changer program and Mass Lottery Hometown Salute nominations, the new website makes it easy to stay informed and get involved with the Thunderbirds' community impact efforts.

The new website will also introduce live game score tracking in real-time, with automatic syncing from the AHL's official box scores. This enhancement ensures that Thunderbirds fans can stay updated on every goal and highlight as the excitement unfolds, whether they are sitting inside the Thunderdome or following from home.

For those looking to attend games, the site now offers an intuitive ticketing experience. Fans can effortlessly explore and purchase single-game tickets, group packages, premium seating, and membership plans, all in one convenient place.

