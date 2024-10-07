Providence Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

October 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, October 7, the following roster transactions:

Goaltender Ryan Bischel has been assigned to the Maine Mariners. Goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo has been released from his tryout.

