Iowa Drops Season Finale to Rockford, 6-1

April 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (32-31-4-5; 73 pts.) rounded out their season with a 6-1 loss to the Rockford IceHogs (37-28-4-1; 79 pts.) at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, Apr. 27. Wild forward Adam Beckman scored Iowa's lone goal in the contest.

At 10:59 of the first period, IceHogs forward Josiah Slavin cut into the slot and beat Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre (29 saves) with a wrist shot to give Rockford a 1-0 lead.

Slavin scored his second goal of the game and extended the IceHogs' lead to 2-0 when he redirected a pass past McIntyre with 23-seconds remaining in the first period.

Following Slavin's two-goal first period, the IceHogs led 2-0 over the Wild. Iowa outshot Rockford 19-14 in the period.

With the Wild on the power play, Iowa forward Mitchell Chaffee found Iowa forward Adam Beckman at the top of the left circle and Beckman rifled a wrist shot past IceHogs goaltender Arvid Soderblom (34 saves) at 2:27 of the second period. Beckman's goal cut Rockford's lead to 2-1 and was assisted by Chaffee and Wild defenseman Calen Addison.

Rockford forward Evan Barratt deflected a point shot past McIntyre to restore the IceHogs' two-goal lead at 9:19 of the second period.

IceHogs forward Kurtis Gabriel beat McIntyre with a wrist shot from the slot at 18:06 of the second period to increase Rockford's lead to 4-1.

Rockford outscored Iowa 2-1 in the second period and led 4-1 as both teams headed into the second intermission. Shots in the second stanza were 14-4 in favor of the IceHogs and they led 28-23 in shots through two periods.

Rockford forward Cameron Morrison scored when his cross-ice pass on a 2-on-1 chance deflected off a Wild defender and into the Iowa net at 10:00 of the third period. Morrison's goal gave the IceHogs a 5-1 lead.

With 20-seconds remaining in the third period, Rockford forward Dmitri Osipov directed a one-time shot past McIntyre on a 2-on-1 opportunity to make the score 6-1 in favor of the IceHogs.

The score remained the same through the end of the third period and the IceHogs secured a 6-1 victory. Shots in the third period were 12-7 in favor of Iowa and both teams recorded 35 shots in the game.

The Wild were 1-for-2 and the IceHogs were 0-for-3 on the power play on the night.

