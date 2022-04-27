Iowa Drops Season Finale to Rockford, 6-1
April 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (32-31-4-5; 73 pts.) rounded out their season with a 6-1 loss to the Rockford IceHogs (37-28-4-1; 79 pts.) at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, Apr. 27. Wild forward Adam Beckman scored Iowa's lone goal in the contest.
At 10:59 of the first period, IceHogs forward Josiah Slavin cut into the slot and beat Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre (29 saves) with a wrist shot to give Rockford a 1-0 lead.
Slavin scored his second goal of the game and extended the IceHogs' lead to 2-0 when he redirected a pass past McIntyre with 23-seconds remaining in the first period.
Following Slavin's two-goal first period, the IceHogs led 2-0 over the Wild. Iowa outshot Rockford 19-14 in the period.
With the Wild on the power play, Iowa forward Mitchell Chaffee found Iowa forward Adam Beckman at the top of the left circle and Beckman rifled a wrist shot past IceHogs goaltender Arvid Soderblom (34 saves) at 2:27 of the second period. Beckman's goal cut Rockford's lead to 2-1 and was assisted by Chaffee and Wild defenseman Calen Addison.
Rockford forward Evan Barratt deflected a point shot past McIntyre to restore the IceHogs' two-goal lead at 9:19 of the second period.
IceHogs forward Kurtis Gabriel beat McIntyre with a wrist shot from the slot at 18:06 of the second period to increase Rockford's lead to 4-1.
Rockford outscored Iowa 2-1 in the second period and led 4-1 as both teams headed into the second intermission. Shots in the second stanza were 14-4 in favor of the IceHogs and they led 28-23 in shots through two periods.
Rockford forward Cameron Morrison scored when his cross-ice pass on a 2-on-1 chance deflected off a Wild defender and into the Iowa net at 10:00 of the third period. Morrison's goal gave the IceHogs a 5-1 lead.
With 20-seconds remaining in the third period, Rockford forward Dmitri Osipov directed a one-time shot past McIntyre on a 2-on-1 opportunity to make the score 6-1 in favor of the IceHogs.
The score remained the same through the end of the third period and the IceHogs secured a 6-1 victory. Shots in the third period were 12-7 in favor of Iowa and both teams recorded 35 shots in the game.
The Wild were 1-for-2 and the IceHogs were 0-for-3 on the power play on the night.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2022
- Phantoms Take Setback in Penultimate Game - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Drops Season Finale to Rockford, 6-1 - Iowa Wild
- Crunch Edge Bruins, 2-1, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Pour It on Wild with 6-1 Win in Des Moines - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Fall to Syracuse Crunch, 2-1 in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Offense on Display in 6-1 Win over Phantoms - Cleveland Monsters
- Jack Rathbone Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Abbotsford Canucks
- 2021-22 American Hockey League All-Rookie Team Unveiled - AHL
- AHL Names Peterka and Quinn to All-Rookie Team - Rochester Americans
- Wolf, Pelletier Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Stockton Heat
- Jordan Spence Named to AHL's All-Rookie Team - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Canucks at Manitoba Moose Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Fan Appreciation Knight at the Dollar Loan Center - Henderson Silver Knights
- Toronto Marlies Visit Rocket for First of Two Straight in Laval - Toronto Marlies
- Admirals Set First Two Playoff Dates - Milwaukee Admirals
- Panthers Recall Cole Schwindt, Aleksi Heponiemi and Matt Kiersted from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Roadrunners Announce Final Weekend Details - Tucson Roadrunners
- CAA Fan Appreciation Game Saturday, April 30 - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Announce Initial Home Playoff Dates - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Annual Fan Salute Night Returns Saturday for Season Finale - Cleveland Monsters
- Joe Snively Returns to Bears on Long-Term Injury Conditioning Loan - Hershey Bears
- Riley Barber Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Canucks Extend Win Streak to Nine with 4-2 Victory over Bakersfield - Abbotsford Canucks
- Loss Ends Home Slate - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs Look to Jump Even Higher in Standings as Hogs Clash with Wild Today Copy - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Make History with 4-1 Win over San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Texas Stars Clinch First Calder Cup Playoff Appearance Since 2018 - Texas Stars
- Moose Bounced by Texas - Manitoba Moose
- Stars Win Fourth Straight to Clinch First Playoff Berth Since 2018 - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.