Providence Bruins Fall to Syracuse Crunch, 2-1 in Overtime

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Riley Nash goal in overtime was the difference in the game as the Providence Bruins fell to the Syracuse Crunch, 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday night in Syracuse, N.Y.

John Beecher scored the lone goal for Providence and Kyle Keyser stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced.

STATS

- John Beecher scored the lone goal for Providence and he now has five points in seven career games with Providence (3 goals, 2 assists).

- Kyle Keyser stopped 35 of 36 shots he faced including 19 saves in the second period.

- Steven Fogarty lead Providence in shots on goal with six.

NEXT GAME

- The Providence Bruins will return home to the Dunkin' Donuts Center on Friday, April 29th to take on the Springfield Thunderbirds. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm EDT.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

CHARLOTTE 72 90 (.625)

SPRINGFIELD 74 91 (.615)

PROVIDENCE 70 83 (.593)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 73 78 (.534)

HERSHEY 75 78 (.520)

BRIDGEPORT 72 73 (.507)

HARTFORD 71 70 (.493)

LEHIGH VALLEY 74 71 (.473)

1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL

PROVIDENCE 1 0 0 0 1

SYRACUSE 1 0 0 1 2

