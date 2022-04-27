Providence Bruins Fall to Syracuse Crunch, 2-1 in Overtime
April 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Riley Nash goal in overtime was the difference in the game as the Providence Bruins fell to the Syracuse Crunch, 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday night in Syracuse, N.Y.
John Beecher scored the lone goal for Providence and Kyle Keyser stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced.
STATS
- John Beecher scored the lone goal for Providence and he now has five points in seven career games with Providence (3 goals, 2 assists).
- Kyle Keyser stopped 35 of 36 shots he faced including 19 saves in the second period.
- Steven Fogarty lead Providence in shots on goal with six.
NEXT GAME
- The Providence Bruins will return home to the Dunkin' Donuts Center on Friday, April 29th to take on the Springfield Thunderbirds. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm EDT.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)
CHARLOTTE 72 90 (.625)
SPRINGFIELD 74 91 (.615)
PROVIDENCE 70 83 (.593)
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 73 78 (.534)
HERSHEY 75 78 (.520)
BRIDGEPORT 72 73 (.507)
HARTFORD 71 70 (.493)
LEHIGH VALLEY 74 71 (.473)
1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL
PROVIDENCE 1 0 0 0 1
SYRACUSE 1 0 0 1 2
