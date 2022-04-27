Admirals Set First Two Playoff Dates

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will host Calder Cup Playoff Games at Panther Arena on Friday, May 6th at 7 pm and Saturday May 7th at 6 pm.

The opponent for those games will either be the Texas Stars or the Manitoba Moose.

The Admirals will either finish in 3rd place in the Central Division, which is their current position and take on the Manitoba Moose in the best-of-five division semi-finals series that will begin with two games at Panther Arena and then switch to Winnipeg for the final three dates.

Milwaukee could also finish in 4th place and then they would take on the Texas Stars in a best-of-three play-in series. That series would feature all three games in Milwaukee given the distance between the two cities. Ac decisive game three would be played on Sunday, May 8th at 6 pm, if necessary.

Tickets for these games will be on sale at 1 pm today, April 27th and can be purchased at the Admirals website www.milwaukeeadmirals.com. Ticket prices for the first round of the playoffs will start at just $8!

The regular season will wrap up for the Admirals on Friday night when they play host to the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm at Panther Arena in a game that was postponed from December 30th because of Covid protocols effecting the IceHogs. The first 2,500 fans will receive a FREE ticket to Summerfest.

