Crunch Edge Bruins, 2-1, in Overtime
April 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch edged the Providence Bruins, 2-1, in overtime tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena to tie a franchise record with an 11-game home winning streak.
The win also advances the Crunch to 40-25-7-2 on the season as they sweep the two-game season series against the Bruins, 2-0.
Max Lagace recorded his seventh consecutive win stopping 28-of-29 shots in net for the Crunch. Troy Grosenick turned aside 11-of-12 between the pipes for the Bruins before being relieved by Kyle Keyser to start the second period. Kyser went on to block 35-of-36. Both teams went 1-for-5 on the power play.
The Crunch were first on the board 4:48 into the game. Simon Ryfors carried the puck into the zone and dropped a pass back for Darren Raddysh to send home with a slap shot from the top of the right circle.
The Bruins evened the score late in the opening frame when John Beecher chipped in a rebound in front of the crease on the power play.
The teams remained tied through regulation and the game went to overtime. Syracuse took the win 2:17 into the extra frame when Riley Nash tipped in Nick Perbix's one-timer while on the man-advantage.
The Crunch host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Alex Barre-Boulet is on a five-game points streak (7a)...Riley Nash has six points (4g, 2a) in his last four games...Max Lagace is on a seven-game winning streak...Nick Perbix is on a five-game points streak (2g, 3a)...Simon Ryfors is on a four-game points streak (1g, 5a)... Head Coach Ben Groulx has 220 wins with the Crunch and is now tied with Gary Agnew for the most in franchise history.
