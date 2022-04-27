IceHogs Pour It on Wild with 6-1 Win in Des Moines

Des Moines, IA- With the Iowa Wild (32-31-4-5) already out of playoff contention, the Rockford IceHogs (37-28-4-1) kept their foot on the gas with a 6-1 win over the Wild Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Forward Josiah Slavin led the way with two goals, while defenseman Isaak Phillips notched three assists.

Rockford struck first when Slavin scored on a beautiful wrist shot on a pass from forward Evan Barratt at 10:59 in the opening frame. It was Slavin's 17th goal of the year and third in his last six games.

Later in the period, the IceHogs capitalized just as their power play was ending when it was once again Slavin who tipped in a shot from defenseman Nicolas Beaudin at 19:37 in the first period.

The Wild struck back in the second period when forward Adam Beckman got it past Rockford goaltender Arvid Soderblom on the power play to make it a 2-1 game 2:27 into the middle frame.

But that's all Soderblom would allow as he went on to make 34 out of 35 saves for the win.

The IceHogs regained their two-goal lead when forward Evan Barratt deflected in a shot from forward Andrei Altybarmakian at 9:19 in the period to extend the IceHogs lead 3-1.

Later in the period Rockford made it a 4-1 game when forward Kurtis Gabriel scored his fourth goal of the season on a drop pass from forward Garrett Mitchell at 18:06 in the middle frame.

The IceHogs kept the pressure on in the third as forward Cameron Morrison banked the puck off a Wild defenseman and scored for the second game in a row to make it 5-1 Rockford at the 10:00 mark.

With just 19 seconds left to play, forward Dmitri Osipov scored on the rush for his third goal of the season.

The IceHogs now travel to Milwaukee for a huge matchup with the Admirals on Friday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. From there the regular season will come to a close on Saturday, April 30 when Rockford hosts the Chicago Wolves at 6:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. With tonight's win, their magic number to jump Milwaukee for that third place spot reduces to four points.

