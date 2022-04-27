Monsters Annual Fan Salute Night Returns Saturday for Season Finale

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will host Fan Salute Night on Saturday, April 30, at 7:00 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The evening will also include the rescheduled Video Game Night from December 27 (original game date was postponed due to health and safety protocols) that will feature a retro video game inspired t-shirt giveaway presented by Medical Mutual to the first 5,000 fans. In anticipation of one of the season's largest crowds, fans are encouraged to arrive early to ensure their best chance at securing this giveaway. The atrium will open at 5:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

The annual end of the year celebration will be a night to show appreciation for Monsters fans' unwavering support throughout the team's 15th season. For the week leading into Fan Appreciation Night, fans will get chances to receive tickets, Monsters and Cavs Legion Prize Packs, personalized wallpapers and other items through the team's social channels as a gesture of gratitude.

A highlight of Saturday will be the Fan Salute Instant Win Sweepstakes and the return of the "Jersey off the Players' Backs" ceremony that has become a fan-favorite tradition at the Monsters Fan Salute Night. All fans in attendance will be eligible to enter to win one of the player's jerseys through the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals. A special contest will be run exclusively through the Monsters Mobile App that allows any fan physically in attendance the chance to instantly win a player jersey as well as prizes like tickets to Monsters and Cleveland Charge games, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse concert tickets, video game prize packs courtesy of Cavs Legion GC.

Additionally, the Monsters Community Foundation will hold raffles, auctions and many instant 'Buy Now' items through DASH Auction running from Thursday, April 28, at 6 p.m. through Saturday, April 30, at 9 p.m. Raffles will include Top Gun jerseys, Cookie Night jerseys and player used hoodies while team autographed items including a helmet, Nickelodeon jersey and Cookie Night jersey will be individually auctioned off. Fans can also instantly buy a variety of items while supplies last such as signed mini sticks, signed nameplates and blank specialty pucks from the season. Fans who purchase Buy Now items will be able to pick them up at the game Saturday night from the Community Corner outside Portal 6.

The Monsters Team Shop will offer a special Fan Salute 20% discount on Monsters Merchandise as the Item of the Game for the night. Fans can apply the discount to any Monsters merchandise items in store or online at monstersteamshop.com.

SPECIAL FAN SALUTE / FREE 22-23 HOME OPENER OFFER:

The Monsters recently announced that Opening Night of the 2022-23 season will be on Friday, October 14, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Fans can purchase tickets to this year's Fan Salute Night and RECEIVE AN EQUAL NUMBER OF FREE TICKETS TO 2022-23 OPENING NIGHT ON OCTOBER 14, with NO FEES. This offer is available here while supplies last and expires on Friday, April 29, at 11:59 p.m. Start time, opponent, and promotional information will be announced on a later date.

