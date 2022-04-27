Roadrunners Announce Final Weekend Details

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, wrap up their home schedule Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Friday at 7 p.m. with a pair of games against their I-8 Border Rivals the San Diego Gulls.

By winning both games in regulation, the Roadrunners will win the I-8 Border Trophy for a fifth consecutive season.

Fans are invited to bring stuffed toys to both games to benefit Banner Health's Diamond Children's Medical Center. Fans will receive a raffle ticket for each toy donated and one ticket will be drawn for a team signed jersey.

For Friday's game, the Roadrunners are working with the Educational Enrichment Foundation with a portion of tickets purchased through TucsonRoadrunners.com/EEFTucson going to provide resources to expand and enrich student learning in Tucson Unified School District. EEF's programs support Basic Needs (eyeglasses, shoes, hygiene items) and Educational Support (backpacks, sports fee scholarships, classroom grants to teachers) so that TUSD's underserved, marginalized, and vulnerable students are able to learn and access equitable educational opportunities.

The team has also received a new shipment of the popular Roadrunners Hockey Is For Everyone T-Shirts and will include a ticket to Thursday or Friday's game for $25 at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Pack.

Fans can also take advantage of a $20 ticket to either game this week that will include a $5 donation to Roadrunners Give Back, a branch of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation at TucsonRoadrunners.com/RGB.

Before and after Friday's game, Dillinger Brewing Company will also be offering $5 Roadrunner Reds at their 4th Avenue location located at 402 East Ninth Street.

