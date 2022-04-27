Checkers Announce Initial Home Playoff Dates

The Charlotte Checkers today announced their initial home dates for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The team, which secured a first-round bye by finishing in the top two of its division, will host Game 3 of the second round on Saturday, May 14, at 4 p.m. against a to-be-determined opponent. If necessary, the Checkers will also host Games 4 and 5 of the best-of-five series on Monday, May 16, and Wednesday, May 18 (both 7 p.m.). Games 1 and 2 of the series will be played on the road against the lower-seeded opponent on dates and times to be determined. All Checkers home games are presented by CEENTA.

Individual tickets for all three games will go on sale via Ticketmaster this Thursday, April 28, at 10 a.m. For the guaranteed Game 3 on Saturday, May 14, the team is offering a ticket and collectible pint glass featuring the team's Calder Cup Playoff logo together for $35 that will also go on sale Thursday via the Checkers' website and social media channels. A Family 4-Pack offer with $18 tickets will also be available for Game 3.

All three games will feature a Hat Trick Concessions Special including $3 hot dogs, $3 popcorn and $3 domestic draught beer.

Seats for all Checkers playoff games can be secured now with the Checkers' "Pay as we Play" package. For more information or to register online, visit charlottecheckers.com/playoffs.

The Atlantic Division champion Checkers concluded their regular season with a 42-24-6 record, including wins in 16 of their last 22 games. The Calder Cup has not been awarded since the Checkers captured their first-ever title in 2019.

