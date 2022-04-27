Joe Snively Returns to Bears on Long-Term Injury Conditioning Loan

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Joe Snively has been assigned to the Bears on a long-term injury conditioning loan. Snively is eligible to play in Hershey's opening round playoff series versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, which is set to begin May 6.

Snively, 26, was one of the AHL's top scorers at the time of his recall, posting 38 points (15g, 23a). Despite only playing 35 games with the Chocolate and White this season, the native of Herndon, Virginia finished third on the Bears in points and fourth on the club in goals. At the time of Snively's recall to the NHL, he held a 14-game scoring streak on home ice, collecting 21 points in that stretch. That streak tied a mark previously set by Alexandre Giroux as the longest home point scoring streak in club history.

The 5'9", 176-pound forward led Hershey with three shorthanded goals this season. Against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2021-22, Snively collected eight points (3g, 5a) in eight games. Over 119 career AHL games with the Bears, Snivley has notched 86 points (35g, 51a).

With the Capitals, Snively has seven points (4g, 3a) in 12 games this season. He posted his first NHL goal amid a three-point game (2g, 1a) on Feb. 10 at Montreal. He has not played since Feb. 28 due to injury.

Additionally, the Bears announced today that forward Christopher Brown has been released from his professional tryout agreement. He will report to the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen. The club also released defenseman Dru Krebs and goaltender Garin Bjorklund from their amateur tryout agreements.

The Bears open the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs with Game 1 of the best-of-three opening round series versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton taking place at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday, May 6 at 7:05 p.m. Game 2 is set to take place at GIANT Center on Sunday, May 8 at 5 p.m., and tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit HersheyBears.com.

