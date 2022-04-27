Loss Ends Home Slate

The San Diego Gulls closed out their 2021-22 home schedule with a 4-1 setback to the Stockton Heat Tuesday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Brent Gates Jr. scored for a second consecutive game, earning his 12th goal of the season. Alex Limoges and Josh Lopina collected assists on the play. Limoges extended his point streak into a third game with the helper (1-2=3).

Lukas Dostal made 22 saves in the setback.

The Gulls travel to Arizona to close out their 2021-22 regular season with a back-to-back set against the Tucson Roadrunners beginning Thursday, Apr. 28 at Tucson Convention Center Arena (6:30 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On if this game was matter of converting on chances:

Yeah, we had a few breakdowns and they scored on them and we didn't. I thought our special teams, power play did really well. Our PK (penalty kill) was good, you know, for 5-on-3 for a while there and we give a goal. I agree... I asked the guys to play forward, I asked the guys to work on some of the things in our game in preparation for playoffs. We did it. Scoreboard is one thing, but what I saw on the ice- I saw guys that kind of worked hard and of course they were affected a little bit. You know, when you have a breakdown and they score, have a breakdown and they score, but I felt we got right back at it.

On getting more offense to the "dirty" areas:

Yeah, and I think we did get some. Our shots didn't get through tonight, it was a bit of a sticky game on execution. With our team, obviously, we're really keen on everything being lined up as good as it can be. A lot of young players and we've played some of them tonight, which was fun. I'm happy about the investment and a few good teaching(s). Can't wait to show some of the players big plays that we did and some plays that we could be better and will in the playoffs. So, we keep working on our game. The 4-1 score doesn't bother me, the intentions were there. We played a good team, Stockton is a good team and you play a good team and it's just a good teaching that you don't give them too much because they'll make you pay.

Greg Pateryn

On what the team wants to build on with their final two regular season games:

Well, I think we really just got to work on playing our game and really use those games as kind of a way to get everything set going into Wednesday next week. I think that's the focus going into the road trip coming up, so we'll be looking forward to that.

On giving up an early goal:

Yeah, that's a good team. Especially when you get down early against a team like that, like you said, it's hard to come back and chase that. But, I think that overall, minus a few breakdowns, I thought we actually held our structure together pretty well and the guys stuck together in the room. And I think that's a big part. That's what can take you pretty far. So, you know, not the result we want, but I think I'm happy with the direction that things are going even though it might not be lining up in the win column.

On preparing a young team for playoff hockey:

Yeah, better for them to happen now than when they're even more important. You know, we're not moving up or down, so we have an opportunity to get that stuff out right now. I think with some of the young guys coming in it's good for them to get that out now. They've done a good job, so I look forward to seeing them moving forward.

