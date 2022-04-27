Monsters Offense on Display in 6-1 Win over Phantoms

April 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 6-1 on Wednesday at PPL Center. With the win, the Monsters are now 28-34-8-5 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Tristan Mullin opened the scoring at 4:59 of the first period after knocking home a rebound from Justin Scott but Lehigh Valley's Adam Johnson responded with a tally at 14:43 tying the game 1-1 after 20 minutes. Tyler Sikura extended his point streak to five games with a marker at 12:29 of the middle frame off assists from Jake Christiansen and Robbie Payne. Cleveland added two more after Tim Berni scored a goal at 14:30 with helpers from Owen Sillinger and Trey Fix-Wolansky followed by a power-play tally from Cole Fonstad at 18:12 assisted by Scott and Payne pushing the lead to 3-1 heading into the final intermission. The Monsters offense continued after Fonstad recorded his second man-advantage goal of the night at 11:47 of the third period off feeds from Fix-Wolanksy and Christiansen. Cole Cassels added marker at 17:25 with helpers from Mullin and Berni bringing the final score to 6-1.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 23 stops to secure the win while Lehigh Valley's Pat Nagle made 36 saves in defeat.

The Monsters will host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, April 30, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for Fan Salute Night in the final game of the season. The first 5,000 fans receive a retro video game inspired t-shirt courtesy of Medical Mutual. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 3 2 - - 6

LHV 1 0 0 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 42 2/3 2/2 9 min / 3 inf

LHV 24 0/2 1/3 11 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 23 1 12-11-2

LHV Nagle L 36 6 10-6-6

Cleveland Record: 28-34-8-5, 7th North Division

Lehigh Valley Record: 28-32-10-5, 8th Atlantic Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.