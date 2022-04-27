Monsters Offense on Display in 6-1 Win over Phantoms
April 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 6-1 on Wednesday at PPL Center. With the win, the Monsters are now 28-34-8-5 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Tristan Mullin opened the scoring at 4:59 of the first period after knocking home a rebound from Justin Scott but Lehigh Valley's Adam Johnson responded with a tally at 14:43 tying the game 1-1 after 20 minutes. Tyler Sikura extended his point streak to five games with a marker at 12:29 of the middle frame off assists from Jake Christiansen and Robbie Payne. Cleveland added two more after Tim Berni scored a goal at 14:30 with helpers from Owen Sillinger and Trey Fix-Wolansky followed by a power-play tally from Cole Fonstad at 18:12 assisted by Scott and Payne pushing the lead to 3-1 heading into the final intermission. The Monsters offense continued after Fonstad recorded his second man-advantage goal of the night at 11:47 of the third period off feeds from Fix-Wolanksy and Christiansen. Cole Cassels added marker at 17:25 with helpers from Mullin and Berni bringing the final score to 6-1.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 23 stops to secure the win while Lehigh Valley's Pat Nagle made 36 saves in defeat.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 3 2 - - 6
LHV 1 0 0 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 42 2/3 2/2 9 min / 3 inf
LHV 24 0/2 1/3 11 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 23 1 12-11-2
LHV Nagle L 36 6 10-6-6
Cleveland Record: 28-34-8-5, 7th North Division
Lehigh Valley Record: 28-32-10-5, 8th Atlantic Division
