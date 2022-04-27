Wolf, Pelletier Named to AHL All-Rookie Team

STOCKTON, Calif. - Goalie Dustin Wolf and forward Jakob Pelletier have been named to the American Hockey League's All-Rookie Team, announced Wednesday by the AHL.

They are the first representatives from Stockton on the All-Rookie Team since Mark Jankowski in 2016-17, the group comprised annually of three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie.

Wolf, 21, has backstopped the Heat to a league-leading 33 wins while ranking third in the AHL with a .924 Save Percentage, tops among first-year goalies, and a rookie-best 2.33 Goals Against Average, seventh among all AHL netminders. The Gilroy, California native earned AHL Goalie of the Month recognition after going 7-0-0-0 with a 1.40 GAA and .951 SVP and is just the fifth AHL rookie to reach 30 or more wins since the 2000-01 season.

Pelletier, 21, leads AHL rookies with 27 goals and eight game-winning goals, is second with 62 points and tied for fourth with nine power play goals. The Quebec, Quebec, Canada native earned AHL Player of the Week honors on March 21 after totaling seven points, including five goals, from March 14 through 20. He registered his first-career hat trick on March 9 and owns Stockton's rookie scoring record, previously held by Jankowski.

The full All-Rookie Team includes Wolf, Pelletier, defensemen Jack Rathbone (Abbotsford) and Jordan Spence (Ontario) and forwards J.J. Peterka (Rochester) and Jack Quinn (Rochester).

