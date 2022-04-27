Wolf, Pelletier Named to AHL All-Rookie Team
April 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - Goalie Dustin Wolf and forward Jakob Pelletier have been named to the American Hockey League's All-Rookie Team, announced Wednesday by the AHL.
They are the first representatives from Stockton on the All-Rookie Team since Mark Jankowski in 2016-17, the group comprised annually of three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie.
Wolf, 21, has backstopped the Heat to a league-leading 33 wins while ranking third in the AHL with a .924 Save Percentage, tops among first-year goalies, and a rookie-best 2.33 Goals Against Average, seventh among all AHL netminders. The Gilroy, California native earned AHL Goalie of the Month recognition after going 7-0-0-0 with a 1.40 GAA and .951 SVP and is just the fifth AHL rookie to reach 30 or more wins since the 2000-01 season.
Pelletier, 21, leads AHL rookies with 27 goals and eight game-winning goals, is second with 62 points and tied for fourth with nine power play goals. The Quebec, Quebec, Canada native earned AHL Player of the Week honors on March 21 after totaling seven points, including five goals, from March 14 through 20. He registered his first-career hat trick on March 9 and owns Stockton's rookie scoring record, previously held by Jankowski.
The full All-Rookie Team includes Wolf, Pelletier, defensemen Jack Rathbone (Abbotsford) and Jordan Spence (Ontario) and forwards J.J. Peterka (Rochester) and Jack Quinn (Rochester).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2022
- 2021-22 American Hockey League All-Rookie Team Unveiled - AHL
- AHL Names Peterka and Quinn to All-Rookie Team - Rochester Americans
- Wolf, Pelletier Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Stockton Heat
- Jordan Spence Named to AHL's All-Rookie Team - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Canucks at Manitoba Moose Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Fan Appreciation Knight at the Dollar Loan Center - Henderson Silver Knights
- Toronto Marlies Visit Rocket for First of Two Straight in Laval - Toronto Marlies
- Admirals Set First Two Playoff Dates - Milwaukee Admirals
- Panthers Recall Cole Schwindt, Aleksi Heponiemi and Matt Kiersted from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Roadrunners Announce Final Weekend Details - Tucson Roadrunners
- CAA Fan Appreciation Game Saturday, April 30 - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Announce Initial Home Playoff Dates - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Annual Fan Salute Night Returns Saturday for Season Finale - Cleveland Monsters
- Joe Snively Returns to Bears on Long-Term Injury Conditioning Loan - Hershey Bears
- Riley Barber Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Canucks Extend Win Streak to Nine with 4-2 Victory over Bakersfield - Abbotsford Canucks
- Loss Ends Home Slate - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs Look to Jump Even Higher in Standings as Hogs Clash with Wild Today Copy - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Make History with 4-1 Win over San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Texas Stars Clinch First Calder Cup Playoff Appearance Since 2018 - Texas Stars
- Moose Bounced by Texas - Manitoba Moose
- Stars Win Fourth Straight to Clinch First Playoff Berth Since 2018 - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.