Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Fan Appreciation Knight at the Dollar Loan Center

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Fan Appreciation night during the team's final regular season game on April 30. The Silver Knights will drop the puck against the Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. The game is presented by Sunshine Minting.

THE TILTYARD

Located just outside of the main entryway to The Dollar Loan Center, the Tiltyard will feature a stage with a DJ, interactive games, concessions and more, beginning at 5 p.m. PT. Fans 21 and older can enjoy $5 draft beer happy hour specials from 5-6 p.m. PT on the Tiltyard.

INSIDE

Doors at the Tiltyard will open at 5:45 p.m., with all other entrances opening at 6 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Lucky Shilling presented by Sunshine Minting. This is the fourth and final coin for fans to collect this season. Once in the building, there will be a face painter located on the concourse. Fans can expect opportunities to win prizes throughout the night.

Fans will receive a gift with purchase at The Saddlery and concourse retail locations, while supplies last. This special offer will apply to in-game purchases only, and will not include transactions prior to door opening.

Postgame, fans are encouraged to stick around for a special autographed t-shirt toss from your favorite Silver Knights players.

TICKETS

Limited quantities of single-game tickets for April 30 are still available.

