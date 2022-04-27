Toronto Marlies Visit Rocket for First of Two Straight in Laval

The Toronto Marlies visit the Laval Rocket on Wednesday night for the first of two straight in Quebec. The Marlies are 2-3-0-1 against Laval so far this season. The two teams last met on Friday, April 22nd in Laval when the Marlies won 5-1.

The Marlies are coming off of a 4-3 loss to Belleville on Sunday. The Marlies are currently sitting in the fifth and final playoff spot in the North Division, but need to win to solidify their position. The Rocket have lost three straight games, including a 5-1 loss to Syracuse in their most recent game on Saturday, but have already punched their ticket into the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Brett Seney and Bobby McMann. Seney leads the team in points with 57 so far this season, and Bobby McMann is currently tied for the team lead in goals with 23. McMann is one goal away from breaking the Marlies rookie goal scoring record. On the Rocket side, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard leads the team in points with 51.

Puck drops at 7:00pm ET on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

