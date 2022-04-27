Abbotsford Canucks at Manitoba Moose Series Preview

April 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







TV: ahltv.com

RADIO: https://moosehockey.com/listenlive/

MATCHUP INFO:

- The Abbotsford Canucks will look to continue their franchise record nine-game win streak on Thursday against the Manitoba Moose, with the puck dropping at 5:00pm PST at the Canada Life Centre. The teams will meet again Saturday afternoon at 12:00pm PST in Manitoba.

- Thursday's game will be the 7th meeting between the two sides, with Saturday's clash being the 8th.

- Previous meetings: January 29th (4-3 road W), January 30th (5-3 road L), February 11th (8-2 home W), February 12th (5-2 home W), March 15th (2-1 home L), March 16th (5-4 home W).

- These two games will be the last time the Canucks and Moose will face off this year, as well as the final pair of games each team will play before the Calder Cup Playoffs begins.

- Abbotsford won their last game, beating the Bakersfield Condors 4-2 at the Abbotsford Centre on Tuesday night.

- Manitoba lost their last game, losing to the Texas Stars 4-2 in Manitoba on Tuesday night.

- The Canucks are currently 3rd in the Pacific Division, as well as 5th in the AHL, with a record of 39-21-5-1 and 84 points.

- The Moose are currently 2nd in the Central Division, as well as 10th in the AHL, with a record of 39-24-5-2 and 85 points.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Justin Dowling and Justin Bailey have returned to the lineup in full force. In the five games since the pair returned, the two Justins have combined for 9 goals and 6 assists.

- Abbotsford is currently on a nine-game win streak, the longest active streak in the AHL. During the stretch, the Canucks have picked up wins over Laval, San Diego, San Jose, Bakersfield and Stockton.

- The Canucks have come from behind in each of their five previous victories. During that stretch, three of the games were forced to go to Overtime.

- Michael DiPietro is currently on a franchise record six-game win streak, including a 20 save performance Tuesday night vs Bakersfield. This streak has resulted in a .920 save percentage over that span.

- The Canucks can clinch home ice advantage with either a point over the next two games, or Bakersfield lose to Stockton on Saturday.

- The Canucks can secure 3rd place in the Pacific Division with two points over the next two games. Finishing in 3rd would set up a home-ice playoff matchup with the Henderson Silver Knights.

LAST MAN GAME - MAR. 15/22 : ABB 5 VS MAN 4

Despite Manitoba scoring four unanswered goals to start the third period, a Tristen Nielsen hat-trick, paired with a Jack Rathbone goal, sent this wild back-and-forth game into Overtime. It was the third consecutive game that went to overtime for the Canucks, and they managed to win 5-4 thanks to a Sheldon Rempal overtime winner... CLICK HERE to read more.

RECENT CANUCK TRANSACTIONS

- Arturs Silovs recalled from loan by Vancouver, Apr. 26/22

- Rylan Toth signed to ATO, Apr. 25/22

- Matt Zenzola released from PTO, Apr. 21/22

- Spencer Martin returned on loan by Vancouver, Apr. 20/22

- Arturs Silovs reassigned by Vancouver from Trois- Rivieres (ECHL), Apr. 20/22

- Spencer Martin recalled from loan by Vancouver, Apr. 19/22

- Matt Zenzola signed to PTO, Apr. 19/22

RECENT CANUCK MILESTONES

- Noah Juulsen played his 100th career AHL game, Apr. 26/22

- Guillaume Brisebois played his 200th career AHL game, Apr. 16/22

- John Stevens recorded his 50th career AHL assist, Apr. 15/22

- Alex Kannok Leipert scored his 1st career AHL goal, Apr. 9/22

- Brannon McManus scored his1st career AHL goal, Apr. 8/22

- Danila Klimovich played his 100th career AHL game, Apr. 8/22

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.