IceHogs Look to Jump Even Higher in Standings as Hogs Clash with Wild Today Copy

Rockford, IL - After clinching the playoffs with a 5-3 win over the Manitoba Moose last night, the IceHogs are back home today for a 5:00 p.m. matchup with the Iowa Wild! Tonight is the eleventh of 12 meetings between the IceHogs and the Wild this season.

A Magical Night at the BMO

Last night the IceHogs clinched the Calder Cup Playoffs for the seventh time in team history with a 5-3 win over the Manitoba Moose. 11 different Hogs notched a point in the game, while goaltender Arvid Sodberblom made 43 saves to earn the win. Playoffs are clinched but with one week remaining the the regular season, the IceHogs still have a chance to jump even higher into third place

Reichel Setting New Records

Rookie forward Lukas Reichel recorded an assist in last night's 5-3 win over Manitoba to give him 51 points on the season. Reichel is now tied with Vinnie Hinostroza for most points by an IceHogs rookie. Reichel also has a team-leading 21 goals on the year and is just three behind forward Matthew Highmore (2017-18 season, 24 goals) for all-time rookie goal mark.

Back of Net Looking Familiar for Altybarmakian

With nine goals on the season, IceHogs forward Andrei Altybarmakian has gotten four of those in the past four games. Last night he extended his four-game goal streak with wrist shot to give the IceHogs a 2-0 lead at the time.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records

Rockford: 36-27-4-1, (4th, Central Division)

Iowa: 31-30-4-5, (6th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule

Fri. Oct. 22 @ Iowa: 6-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat. Oct. 23 @ Iowa: 5-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed. Nov. 10 vs Iowa: 4-3 Loss (OT) Recap & Highlights

Wed. Dec. 8 vs Iowa: 4-3 Win (SO) Recap & Highlights

Wed. Jan. 26 vs Iowa: 2-1 Loss (OT) Recap & Highlights

Fri. Feb. 4 @ Iowa: 4-2 Win Recap & Highlights

Sat. Feb. 5 vs Iowa: 4-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Tues. Feb. 15 vs Iowa: 3-2 Win (SO) Recap & Highlights

Fri. Feb. 25 @ Iowa: 4-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Fri. Mar. 25 @ Iowa, 5-4 Loss (OT) Recap & Highlights

Sun. Apr. 24 vs Iowa 5PM

Wed., Apr. 27 at Iowa 7PM

IceHogs vs. Wild 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

3-4-3-0

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

42-33-8-3

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Iowa: Tim Army (4th season with Wild)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Iowa: Minnesota Wild

