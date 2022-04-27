Canucks Extend Win Streak to Nine with 4-2 Victory over Bakersfield

ABBOTSFORD, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks (39-21-5-1) won their ninth consecutive game with a 4-2 win over the Bakersfield Condors Tuesday night at the Abbotsford Centre. It marked the Canucks' final regular-season game at home for 2021-22.

Bakersfield forward Seth Griffiths scored his 29th goal of the season to open the scoring at 6:15 of the first period. However, less than a minute later, Canucks forward Sheldon Rempal scored his No. 32 goal of the season to tie the game. Forward Justin Dowling and defenceman Madison Bowey notched the assists.

Shots were 12-8 in favour of the Canucks after the opening 20 minutes.

Canucks forward Matt Alfaro scored his seventh goal of the season at just 2:19 of the second period. Defenceman Jett Woo got the lone assist, which was his sixth of the season.

Abbotsford wasn't done, as Bowey scored his eighth goal of the season with only 24 seconds left in the period. It was assisted by forward John Stevens.

The Canucks outshot the Condors 13-6 in that period.

Rempal scored his second of the game at 15:57 of the third period. Dowling got the lone assist.

The Condors did get within two when forward Adam Cracknell scored his 21st of the season at 17:41. Forwards Tyler Benson and Philip Broberg got the assist.

It wasn't enough, however, as the Canucks defeated the Condors 4-2 to extend their winning streak to a league high of nine games. Abbotsford now has 84 points with two games remaining. They are No. 3 in the Pacific Division.

The Condors sit in the No. 5 spot of the Pacific Division. The Colorado Eagles, who are in No. 4 with 85 points have played all their games.

That means Abbotsford is only a single point away from securing home-ice advantage in the first round of the 2022 AHL Calder Cup playoffs.

Shots were 32-22 for Abbotsford. Both teams went 0-for-4 on the power play.

Abbotsford can clinch home-ice advantage when it visits the Manitoba Moose at BellMTS Iceplex on Thursday. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00PM PST.

NEWS AND NOTES

Abbotsford forward Justin Bailey left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury and didn't return.

Canucks forward Sheldon Rempal finished with two goals. That extended his point streak (eight goals and eight assists) to a season-high nine games. He had a plus-2 rating and had three shots on net as well.

Abbotsford forward John Stevens finished with an assist. He has six goals and eight assists over his last 11 games.

Abbotsford forward Justin Dowling finished with two assists. That extended his point streak ( two goals and five assists) to three games. He has a combined plus-4 rating in that span.

Abbotsford goaltender Michael DiPietro made 13 saves in his 15th win of the season. That extended his win streak to a franchise high of six games as well.

Canucks defenceman Madison Bowey finished with a goal and an assist. He had a plus-4 rating and five shots on net as well.

Abbotsford defenceman Noah Juulsen played in his 100th AHL-career game.

Abbotsford defenceman Devante Stephens, who missed the last three games due to injury, returned to the lineup. He was a plus-3 rating and had two shots on net.

Abbotsford signed goaltender Rylan Toth to an amateur tryout agreement on Tuesday. He has a 2.34 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage in 17 games with U Sports' University of British Columbia Thunderbirds this season. He served as the backup.

The Vancouver Canucks recalled goaltender Arturs Silovs from Abbotsford on Tuesday.

Forward Nic Petan, who is No. 3 in Abbotsford's team scoring with 44 points which includes 32 assists, is currently with the Vancouver Canucks. He notched his second assist of the season with the team when they defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Tuesday.

Abbotsford announced its 2021-22 team award winners. Read more about it here: https://abbotsford.canucks.com/news/abbotsford-canucks-player-award-winners

THREE STARS

FIRST STAR - ABB's Sheldon Rempal (two goals, plus-2 rating and three shots on net)

SECOND STAR - ABB's Michael DiPietro (13 saves, six-game personal high win streak)

THREE STAR - ABB's Madison Bowey (a goal and an assist along with a plus-4 and five shots on net.

