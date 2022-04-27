Jordan Spence Named to AHL's All-Rookie Team

ONTARIO, CA - Ontario Reign defenseman Jordan Spence was named to the American Hockey League's 2021-22 All-Rookie Team Wednesday.

Spence, a former fourth-round pick by the LA Kings in the 2019 NHL Draft, has been the top-scoring rookie defenseman in the AHL this season, collecting 42 points (four goals, 38 assists) in 46 games with Ontario. He is the first All-Rookie honoree in the history of the Reign and the first Kings draft selection to be recognized since Tyler Toffoli during the 2012-13 campaign.

26 of Spence's points came on the Reign's league-leading power play, and the blueliner also accumulated a plus-18 rating that is tied for the highest among all Ontario skaters. Spence, 21, made his NHL debut with the Kings on Mar. 10, becoming the first Australian-born player to play in the NHL. In 22 NHL games with LA, he has totaled two goals and six assists.

The Reign will conclude the regular season on Saturday with a matchup on the road with the Henderson Silver Knights at the Dollar Loan Center at 7 p.m. Ontario has secured the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs and will face the San Diego Gulls in the opening round of the postseason beginning May 4 at Toyota Arena. Full details about Ontario's first round series can be found here.

Fans can secure their tickets to the postseason now by purchasing a 10-ticket Flex Plan, which allows the purchaser to choose the dates they can attend. Single game tickets for Games 1 and 2 are also on sale now through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

