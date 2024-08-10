Indians Shut out by Sounds Behind Two Solo Blasts, 3-0

August 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Isaac Collins and Francisco Mejía each launched solo home runs for the Nashville Sounds as the Indianapolis Indians suffered their third loss of the road trip on Saturday night at First Horizon Park, 3-0.

Two solo home runs were the bulk of the difference in scoring, as Nashville (21-16, 59-53) tagged a pair of solo shots off of Indians starter Thomas Harrington (L, 0-1) in his second Triple-A start courtesy of Collins and Mejía. Harrington tossed 4.2 innings while punching out five hitters, but Collins' home run came on Harrington's very first pitch of the night.

The Sounds tacked on another run in the seventh inning thanks to situational hitting from Freddy Zamora, plating Mejía on a sacrifice fly for insurance.

Indianapolis (18-18, 51-58) leaned on Issac Mattson for 3.1 innings of relief to close out the contest. Mattson logged three punchouts while yielding one earned run.

Carlos Rodriguez (W, 7-7) spun 6.1 scoreless innings while only allowing three hits with five strikeouts. The Sounds bullpen relied on 2.2 shutout innings from Bryan Hudson, Aaron Ashby and Ryan Middendorf (S, 6) to close out the Indianapolis offense. Indianapolis' last shutout loss was on June 20 vs. Iowa.

With a pinch-hit single in the seventh, Nick Yorke extended his hitting streak to 14 games, dating back to his time with the Worcester Red Sox before being traded to the Pirates last Monday. In 10 games with Indianapolis, he is batting .371 (13-for-35) with four doubles and six RBI.

The Indians and Sounds conclude their six-game series at First Horizon Park on Sunday night at 7:05 PM ET. The Indians will send Aaron Shortridge (1-1, 5.06) to the hill against right-hander Mitch White (2-3, 6.95).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.