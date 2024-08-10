Mason Adams Promoted to Knights Saturday

August 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(LOUISVILLE, KY) -- The Charlotte Knights announced one roster move today ahead of the team's game five matchup against the Louisville Bats from Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, KY.

RHP Mason Adams was promoted to the Charlotte Knights today from Double-A Birmingham. The 24-year-old righty will make his Triple-A debut tonight as he will start tonight's 7:15 p.m. game against the Bats.

Adams entered the 2024 season ranked as the 19 prospect in the Chicago White Sox system by MLB.com. He also entered this season tabbed by Baseball America as having the Best Control in the Sox system.

This season with the Double-A Barons, Adams is 7-5 with a 2.44 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 18 games (17 starts) over 103.1 innings pitched. He is among the Southern League leaders in ERA (2nd), wins (T-5th), strikeouts (4th) and innings pitched (5th).

Last season, the Jacksonville University product combined to go 6-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 109.0 innings pitched over 23 games (13 starts) across Kannapolis (A), Winston-Salem (High-A) and Birmingham (Double-A).

