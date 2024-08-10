Norfolk Falls To Durham In Extras

August 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, V.A. --- The Norfolk Tides (18-20, 54-59) fell to the Durham Bulls (17-21, 53-60), 5-4 in 10 innings, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. Both J.D. Davis and Shayne Fontana launched two-run home runs Saturday night, but the Tides allowed a run in the top of the 10th and ultimately fell to the Bulls.

Both teams combined for just two hits through the first two innings before Durham finally got on the board in the top half of the third. After a single and a double to lead off the Bulls inning, Austin Shenton singled in Jake Mangum to give Durham a 1-0 lead.

Norfolk quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning, taking the lead on one swing by J.D. Davis. After a leadoff walk to Hudson Haskin, Davis launched a two-run home run, his first with the Tides, to make it 2-1 Norfolk.

Durham knotted the game up in the top of the sixth on an RBI double from Kenny Piper that brought home Osleivis Basabe to make it 2-2. The next batter, Nick Schnell, gave Durham a 3-2 lead on an RBI single, and C.J. Hinojosa tacked on another run on a sacrifice fly out to make it 4-2 Bulls.

On the mound, Cade Povich made his 15th appearance of the season for Norfolk. He went seven innings, tying his career-longest outing, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

After the Tides were held scoreless over the next three innings after Davis's two-run home run, Maverick Handley led off the bottom of the seventh with a double. The next batter, Shayne Fontana, launched a game-tying, two-run home run, his fourth of the season, to tie the game at 4-4.

Following Fontana's home run, neither team scored over the next two innings, as the Bulls and Tides went into extra innings. In the top of the 10th, a single moved the automatic runner to third base. Logan Driscoll then skied a sacrifice fly out to deep center field that brought home Osleivis Basabe to give the Bulls a 5-4 lead. Despite a leadoff walk issued to Davis to begin the bottom of the 10th, the next three Norfolk batters were set down in order. The Tides will now look to salvage a series split with Durham tomorrow.

The Tides will face the Bulls in their series finale tomorrow night. LHP Tucker Davidson (3-6, 3.25) will start for Norfolk, while Durham will throw RHP Cole Wilcox in his Triple-A debut.

POSTGAME NOTES

Smashing Shayne: In his seventh multi-hit game of the season, Shayne Fontana went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run...his long ball marked the fourth of the season and registered at 410 feet...it stands as the longest home run of the year for Fontana and his fourth long ball registering over 400 feet in his Tides career...since July 11 at Memphis, Fontana is batting .339 (18-for-53) with 10 runs, two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI through 17 games.

J(ust) D(ance) Davis: Tides designated hitter J.D. Davis finished tonight going 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and a run...the long ball marked his first homer with Norfolk and his first hit with the Tides this season...it was also his 110th home run of Davis's minor league career...Davis has reached base safely in two of his first three games with Norfolk and has collected three RBI and three walks thus far.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.