RailRiders and IronPigs Each Take a Win

August 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Lehigh Valley IronPigs split the doubleheader day on Saturday at Coca-Cola Park. The RailRiders took the first contest 9-3, but fell 6-4 in game two despite outhitting the IronPigs.

Game One: SWB 9, LHV 3

For the second straight game, the IronPigs were able to plate a run in the first frame. Rafael Marchan smacked a home run for a 1-0 lead.

Yoendrys Gómez was able to limit the opponents to just that one run on two hits in three innings of work.

On the flip side, Nick Nelson was able to keep the RailRiders quiet through the first four frames. SWB attacked in the fifth to get up 4-1. Jahmai Jones laid down a perfect bunt to the third base side and ran it out for a base hit. JC Escarra followed with a 378-foot home run for a 2-1 lead. Then Josh VanMeter and Jorbit Vivas earned walks to reach and completed a double steal to get into scoring position. Tyler McKay took over on the bump and Jasson Domínguez immediately laced a double up the middle for another two runs.

The RailRiders added to it in the next inning. Taylor Trammell, Jones, and Escarra earned free passes to load the bases. VanMeter found the hole in the infield for an insurance run. Vivas followed with a sacrifice fly to left for a five-run lead.

In the bottom half, the IronPigs picked up the pace of play. Rodolfo Castro singled home a run and an error allowed another to cross for a 6-3 score.

SWB got the runs right back in the seventh. Escarra had an RBI knock to drive in T.J. Rumfield who walked to reach ensuring that every player in the starting nine got aboard successfully. Cam Eden entered as a pinch-hitter for his first at-bat as a RailRider. Eden tripled to left field and Vivas followed with a run-scoring double for a 9-3 advantage.

Victor González (W, 4-0) took the win after throwing two scoreless frames. Nick Burdi finished the contest with a clean inning.

Game 2: LHV 6, SWB 4

The IronPigs again got on the board first with a two-run double from Ryan McKenna in the third.

SWB countered in the next frame with an RBI single from T.J. Rumfield cut the lead in half. Trammell followed with his third homer of the season for a 3-2 advantage.

Matt Kroon tied it up with one swing of the bat on his home run to right center field. Nick Podkul followed with a two-run double to take back the lead.

In the fifth, each team scored a run. Vivas doubled to reach and Domínguez drove him home. On the flip side, Matt Kroon's sacrifice fly brought in Scott Kingery. It was 6-4 LHV.

Edgar Barclay (L, 5-9) pitched a complete six-inning game. He allowed six runs, five earned, while striking out three. David Buchanan (W, 9-3) went five innings allowing four runs, three earned. Zach Haake (S, 1) took the final two scoreless.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 20-17, 63-48

