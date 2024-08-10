Harris's Big Night Not Nearly Enough for Stripers in Memphis
August 10, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Rehabbing Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II homered and tallied three hits for the Gwinnett Stripers (18-20), but the Memphis Redbirds (18-20) rode a six-run fifth inning to an 8-2 win on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.
Decisive Plays: Harris
belted a 411-foot solo home run (1) to center to give Gwinnett a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, but Memphis quickly answered against Hurston Waldrep in the bottom of the third as Jordan Walker tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Luken Baker.
Hayden Harris (L, 1-2) came on in the fifth and was greeted by Baker's solo homer to put the Redbirds up 2-1. Nick Dunn added a two-out, two-run single and Walker crushed a three-run homer to left to make it 7-1. Matt Koperniak hit a solo homer to center off Brian Moran to raise the Memphis lead to 8-1 I the seventh. The Stripers got one final run in the ninth as Justin Dean tripled and scored on a groundout by Sandy Leon.
Key Contributors:
Harris (3-for-4, homer, RBI) had three of Gwinnett's six hits on the night. Waldrep went 4.0 innings (6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO) in a no-decision. For Memphis, Walker (2-for-4, triple, homer, 3 RBIs), Koperniak (3-for-5, triple, homer, RBI) and Baker (1-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs) all went yard.
Noteworthy:
Harris's homer was the first of his Triple-A career, which is seven rehab games with Gwinnett dating back to 2023. Dean and Zack Short both tripled in the ninth, marking the Stripers' first multi-triple game of 2024.
Alejo Lopez (PH, 0-for-1) saw his 17-game on-base streak end, and Yuli Gurriel (0-for-3) snapped a five-game extra-base hit streak.
Next Game (Sunday, August 11): Gwinnett at Memphis, 2:05 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. Broadcast: 7: 2 0 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 13): Gwinnett vs. Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It is Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a n Ozzie Albies Stripers shirsey.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 10, 2024
- Indians Shut out by Sounds Behind Two Solo Blasts, 3-0 - Indianapolis Indians
- Jacksonville Falls to Toledo 8-7 in Extra Innings - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Score Six Over Final Three Innings, But Comeback Falls Short in 11-8 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Fall 11-5 In Game Five Against Knights - Louisville Bats
- Memphis Defeats Gwinnett with Three Home Runs on Red Sox Night - Memphis Redbirds
- Elko, Knights Blast Past the Bats 11-5 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Fall 11-5 in Game Five Against Knights - Louisville Bats
- Harris's Big Night Not Nearly Enough for Stripers in Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mud Hens Rally for Second Straight Walk-off Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Elite Giants Flip the Script, Shut out Indianapolis on Saturday - Nashville Sounds
- IronPigs Snap Losing Streak in Doubleheader Split Against RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Omaha Scores 16 Runs in Win Over Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox and Mets Split Saturday Doubleheader in Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- RailRiders and IronPigs Each Take a Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Norfolk Falls To Durham In Extras - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Slip Past Rochester 2-1 on Saturday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Win in Extras, 5-4 - Durham Bulls
- Big Seventh Inning Propels Red Wings to Victory in Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Brett Baty Homers Twice as Syracuse Splits Doubleheader Against Worcester on Sunny Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Hall of Fame Induction Dinner for Mike Buczkowski Set for Pregame August 24 - Buffalo Bisons
- Mason Adams Promoted to Knights Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- August 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Tony Kemp Begins New Chapter in Louisville - Louisville Bats
- SWB Game Notes - Aug 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 10 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Harris's Big Night Not Nearly Enough for Stripers in Memphis
- Blasts Back Anderson as Stripers Rout Redbirds 9-3
- Stripers Withstand Memphis Rally in Ninth, Win 5-4
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Raise Awareness for Breast Cancer with Pink in the Park
- Stripers Suffer Second Straight Walk-off Loss in Memphis, 2-1