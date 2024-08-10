Harris's Big Night Not Nearly Enough for Stripers in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Rehabbing Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II homered and tallied three hits for the Gwinnett Stripers (18-20), but the Memphis Redbirds (18-20) rode a six-run fifth inning to an 8-2 win on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Decisive Plays: Harris

belted a 411-foot solo home run (1) to center to give Gwinnett a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, but Memphis quickly answered against Hurston Waldrep in the bottom of the third as Jordan Walker tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Luken Baker.

Hayden Harris (L, 1-2) came on in the fifth and was greeted by Baker's solo homer to put the Redbirds up 2-1. Nick Dunn added a two-out, two-run single and Walker crushed a three-run homer to left to make it 7-1. Matt Koperniak hit a solo homer to center off Brian Moran to raise the Memphis lead to 8-1 I the seventh. The Stripers got one final run in the ninth as Justin Dean tripled and scored on a groundout by Sandy Leon.

Key Contributors:

Harris (3-for-4, homer, RBI) had three of Gwinnett's six hits on the night. Waldrep went 4.0 innings (6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO) in a no-decision. For Memphis, Walker (2-for-4, triple, homer, 3 RBIs), Koperniak (3-for-5, triple, homer, RBI) and Baker (1-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs) all went yard.

Noteworthy:

Harris's homer was the first of his Triple-A career, which is seven rehab games with Gwinnett dating back to 2023. Dean and Zack Short both tripled in the ninth, marking the Stripers' first multi-triple game of 2024.

Alejo Lopez (PH, 0-for-1) saw his 17-game on-base streak end, and Yuli Gurriel (0-for-3) snapped a five-game extra-base hit streak.

Next Game (Sunday, August 11): Gwinnett at Memphis, 2:05 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. Broadcast: 7: 2 0 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 13): Gwinnett vs. Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It is Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a n Ozzie Albies Stripers shirsey.

