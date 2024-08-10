Bulls Win in Extras, 5-4

August 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Norfolk, VA - Logan Driscoll's sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th lifted the Durham Bulls past the Norfolk Tides 5-4 at Harbor Park on Saturday night.

Enmanuel Mejia (S, 1), who opened Tuesday's series initial game, entered to earn his first save of 2024, closing out the Tides (18-20) in the 10th. Carlos Garcia (W, 3-2) notched the win after throwing a scoreless ninth inning.

The Bulls (17-21) took a 1-0 lead in the third on a single from Austin Shenton to score Jake Mangum, who had doubled. The Tides moved ahead 2-1 off of Bulls starter Ian Seymour when JD Davis connected for a two-run homer in the third.

Durham pushed across three in the sixth against Cade Povich, stringing four hits and a walk to grab a 4-2 lead. Kenny Piper knocked a run-scoring double against the base of the right-centerfield wall to score Osleivis Basabe. Nick Schnell followed with a single to center to bring Shenton home for a 3-2 lead. CJ Hinojosa followed with a sac fly to left-center to push the advantage to two runs.

Shayne Fontana tied the game in the seventh against Hunter Bigge, who was making his Durham debut. Fontana timed up a 98mph fastball and drove it over the centerfield wall for a two-run home run.

The series finale is scheduled for Sunday at 4:05 PM ET with Cole Wilcox slated to make his Triple-A debut against Tucker Davidson (3-6, 3.25).

Durham returns home on Tuesday, August 13th against the Nashville Sounds at 6:35 PM ET.

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

#DURHAMBULLS

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.