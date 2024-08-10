Bulls Win in Extras, 5-4
August 10, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Norfolk, VA - Logan Driscoll's sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th lifted the Durham Bulls past the Norfolk Tides 5-4 at Harbor Park on Saturday night.
Enmanuel Mejia (S, 1), who opened Tuesday's series initial game, entered to earn his first save of 2024, closing out the Tides (18-20) in the 10th. Carlos Garcia (W, 3-2) notched the win after throwing a scoreless ninth inning.
The Bulls (17-21) took a 1-0 lead in the third on a single from Austin Shenton to score Jake Mangum, who had doubled. The Tides moved ahead 2-1 off of Bulls starter Ian Seymour when JD Davis connected for a two-run homer in the third.
Durham pushed across three in the sixth against Cade Povich, stringing four hits and a walk to grab a 4-2 lead. Kenny Piper knocked a run-scoring double against the base of the right-centerfield wall to score Osleivis Basabe. Nick Schnell followed with a single to center to bring Shenton home for a 3-2 lead. CJ Hinojosa followed with a sac fly to left-center to push the advantage to two runs.
Shayne Fontana tied the game in the seventh against Hunter Bigge, who was making his Durham debut. Fontana timed up a 98mph fastball and drove it over the centerfield wall for a two-run home run.
The series finale is scheduled for Sunday at 4:05 PM ET with Cole Wilcox slated to make his Triple-A debut against Tucker Davidson (3-6, 3.25).
Durham returns home on Tuesday, August 13th against the Nashville Sounds at 6:35 PM ET.
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
