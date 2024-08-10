Memphis Defeats Gwinnett with Three Home Runs on Red Sox Night

August 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with an 8-2 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Playing as the Memphis Red Sox, a Negro League franchise that called Memphis home, the Redbirds smacked three home runs in the victory. First baseman Luken Baker hit his league-leading 31st home run of the season to lead off the fifth inning. Seven batters and two runs later, designated hitter Jordan Walker demolished his eighth home run 434 feet. The three-run blast gave Memphis six runs in the inning and a 7-1 lead. Right fielder Matt Koperniak smacked his 16th home run of the season, a solo shot in the seventh inning.

Walker finished the night 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and a walk. Koperniak went 3-for-5 with a triple and a homer run. Infielder Jose Fermin went 2-for-3 with a walk. Eight of the 10 Redbirds to have an at-bat in the game recorded a base hit. All 10 batters reached base safely.

Starting pitcher Zack Thompson allowed one run on one hit, walked three and struck out five in his 4.0-inning start. Ryan Shreve (1-0) earned his first career Triple-A win with 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. The right-handed pitcher struck out two. Chris Roycroft also added 2.0 scoreless innings in relief and struck out three.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to conclude a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Sunday August 11 with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.