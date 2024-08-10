August 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers

August 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (48-64) at OMAHA STORM CHASERS (68-42)

Saturday, August 10 - 6:05 PM CT - Werner Park - Papillion, NE

LHP Jordan Wicks (0-2, 3.12) vs. RHP Dinelson Lamet (1-0, 1.35)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Omaha Storm Chasers will take to the diamond tonight for the fifth game of their current six-game series at Werner Park. The I-Cubs secured at least a series tie against the Storm Chasers after claiming a 6-3 victory last night and are currently up three games to one in the series. The expected starting pitcher on the mound for Iowa tonight will be left-hander Jordan Wicks on Major League Rehab assignment. Wicks will be returning to live action for the first time since June 14 after being placed on the injured list on June 15 with a right oblique strain. This marks the second Major League Rehab stint for Wicks with Iowa this season as he was with the I-Cubs from May 24-June 7 after working through a left forearm strain. Over the span of his first rehab assignment this year, the 24-year-old made three starts against Indianapolis and Louisville totaling 8.2 innings of work with a 3.12 ERA, 11 strikeouts, and three walks. When healthy, Wicks has been up in the big leagues with Chicago and has made seven appearances (six starts) in 2024. While with Chicago he has tallied a record of 1-2, an ERA of 4.18 in 28.0 innings, 32 strikeouts compared to 10 walks, and an opponent hitting clip of .270. As for the Storm Chasers, they will send right-hander Dinelson Lamet to the mound. Lamet is a relatively new face to the Storm Chasers after he signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals on July 18 after electing free agency on June 4 after spending time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Oklahoma City Baseball Club. Tonight will mark the third start for the 32-year-old as a Storm Chaser this season. In his previous two outings with Omaha he has gone 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA in 6.2 innings of work with 10 strikeouts and four walks.

BALLY GOES BACK-TO-BACK: Iowa catcher and No. 5 ranked prospect in the Cubs system Moises Ballesteros has found his power stroke and has gone deep in consecutive games for the first time this season. Ballesteros went yard on Wednesday night with a solo shot in the fourth inning off Noah Cameron and then after receiving a night off on Thursday proceeded to go deep again on Friday with a two-run homer in the third inning off Alec Marsh. The 20-year-old now sits at seven home runs at the Triple-A level this season and 16 in total including his nine hit for Double-A Tennessee. Ballesteros is the most recent I-Cub to homer in consecutive games since Owen Caissie did so between August 4-6 against St. Paul and Omaha. The Venezuelan national is no stranger to big home runs for the I-Cubs either. He currently owns the most recent pinch-hit home run hit by an I-Cub, which was a grand slam, that came in the bottom of the ninth on July 28 versus Indianapolis.

ALCANTARA AT THE PLATE: Recently promoted outfielder Kevin Alcántara has been swinging the bat well over the course of his first series at the Triple-A level. In last night's contest against the Storm Chasers, the No. 6 ranked prospect in the Cubs system recorded his first multi-hit game as an I-Cub going 3-for-5 with three singles and a stolen base. It didn't take long for the 22-year-old to achieve another milestone as he hit his first-career Triple-A home run on Wednesday in just his second game played in Triple-A. The homer was a solo shot that came in the eighth inning and traveled 369 feet. Alcántara has played in all four games against Omaha this series and is hitting at a clip of .357 (5-for-14) with two runs scored, a home run, an RBI, and a stolen base.

KEEGAN THE CLOSER: Right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson, who was recently optioned to Iowa after a Major League Rehab assignment, was called in to close the door and secure a win for the I-Cubs in last night's game against Omaha. Thompson did exactly that as he tossed a scoreless ninth inning against the Storm Chaser lineup allowing two hits and striking out two in the process. Thompson was credited with his first save for Iowa this season, which also marked his first career save at the minor league level. Thompson has four career saves at the Major League level. The 29-year-old has split the 2024 season with Iowa and Chicago and has appeared in 28 total games between Triple-A and the big leagues. While with Iowa, Thompson has tallied a record of 1-1 with a 3.54 ERA in 20.1 innings of work to go along with 30 strikeouts. During his time with Chicago this year, he has similar numbers a record of 1-1 and a 3.50 ERA in 18.0 innings with 26 strikeouts.

FOUR NEW FACES: Iowa had four new players join their roster prior to Tuesday night's game in Matt Shaw, James Triantos, Kevin Alcántara and Adrian Houser...Shaw, the No. 2 prospect in the Cubs organization and 29th in all of baseball (MLB.com) was selected 13th overall in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft and hit .279 (87-for-312) with 14 home runs prior to his promotion from Double-A Tennessee...Triantos, the Cubs No. 4 prospect and No. 51 in all of baseball batted .300 (107-for- 357) with 30 extra-base hits and 40 RBI and Alcántara (Cubs No. 6/MLB No. 63) hit .271 (79-for-291) with 22 extra-base hits...Houser has pitched in 152 Major League games between Milwaukee and the New York Mets.

AGAINST OMAHA: The I-Cubs and Storm Chasers will square off for game five of six in their current series in tonight's contest. After defeating Omaha by a score of 6-3 last night, Iowa has at least secured a series tie with the Storm Chasers. The I-Cubs lead the current series 3-1 after taking victories on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Tonight marks the 20th game played between Iowa and Omaha this season and the Storm Chasers lead the season series by one game at 10-9. In games that have been played at Werner Park this season, Iowa has a record of 5-5. In the all-time series between Iowa and Omaha, the I-Cubs have the advantage at 344-313, but trail in all-time games on the road at 160-169.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.